Frederick A. Rosengren, 74, of Sugarcreek Township died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home.
Born Nov. 15, 1945, in Butler, he was the son of Frederick and Mary V. (Moore) Rosengren.
On May 1, 1968, Fred married the former Joanne Farone. She survives.
A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Fred served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal for his tours in Da Nang, Cameron Bay, Nha Trang and the Mekong Delta.
Over his career, Fred had been employed by General Dynamics/Newport News Ship Building as an ASA designer, US Steel, AK Steel in Butler and the Office of Personnel Management in Boyers.
Fred was a member of St. Patrick Church in Bradys Bend and a member of the American Legion Post 488 and the Chicora VFW Post 7876. He was also an avid power lifter and competed in competitions across the tri-state area. He enjoyed gardening, saltwater fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Rosengren; one daughter, Christina Deal of Kaylor; and one son, Frederick Rosengren of East Brady.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
ROSENGREN - A Mass of Christian burial for Frederick A. Rosengren, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Victor Baguna officiating.
Those attending Mass will be required to wear an appropriate mask or face covering. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.
