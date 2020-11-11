Frederick "Fred" James Appleba, 52, of Evans City passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, while at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was the son of Richard and Linda (Pierce) Ray, and was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Michigan.
Fred was a hard worker, who liked hunting, fishing, singing and eating. He especially liked spending time at Camp Dot.
Fred was a fun-loving guy, who always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family. Fred radiated positive energy that touched everyone who met him. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, father and fiancé.
Surviving are his parents; his fiancée, Shelley Carlson; his children, Hunter, Logan and Dylan Carlson, Alyssa Clark and her husband, Jeremy, and Frederick Moran; his siblings, Stacey Pelletier and her husband, Roger, Kelley Ray, Shannon Appleba, Richard F. Ray and his wife, Kim, Linda Appleba, and Kristene Ray and her husband, Luis Pineda; his grandson, Jackson Clark; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Ruby and Lucky.
APPLEBA - Friends of Frederick "Fred" James Appleba, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, Pa.
Funeral services will be private.
As per CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, to assist with funeral costs.
Please visit www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com
.