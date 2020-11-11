1/
Frederick James "Fred" Appleba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick "Fred" James Appleba, 52, of Evans City passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, while at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of Richard and Linda (Pierce) Ray, and was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Michigan.

Fred was a hard worker, who liked hunting, fishing, singing and eating. He especially liked spending time at Camp Dot.

Fred was a fun-loving guy, who always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family. Fred radiated positive energy that touched everyone who met him. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, father and fiancé.

Surviving are his parents; his fiancée, Shelley Carlson; his children, Hunter, Logan and Dylan Carlson, Alyssa Clark and her husband, Jeremy, and Frederick Moran; his siblings, Stacey Pelletier and her husband, Roger, Kelley Ray, Shannon Appleba, Richard F. Ray and his wife, Kim, Linda Appleba, and Kristene Ray and her husband, Luis Pineda; his grandson, Jackson Clark; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Ruby and Lucky.

APPLEBA - Friends of Frederick "Fred" James Appleba, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, Pa.

Funeral services will be private.

As per CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, to assist with funeral costs.

Please visit www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John A Lefdahl Funeral Home
898 Old Route 119 Hwy N
Indiana, PA 15701
(724) 463-4499
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved