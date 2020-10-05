1/1
Frederick Lee "Fred" Fester
Frederick Lee "Fred" Fester, 51, of Butler, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born April 3, 1969, in Butler, he was the son of the late William W. Kretzler and Edna Mae Huffman Kretzler.

Fred was employed as a welding inspector by KTA-Tator.

He enjoyed building models and hunting. He recently started a new hobby of fishing with his family.

Fred was a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Denise C. (Hassler) Fester; his sons, Zachary and Ryan Fester, and Austin and Tyler Wilcox; his brothers, James (Angela) Kretzler and William (Janet) Huffman; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Fester - Friends of Frederick Lee "Fred" Fester, who died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Barry Leicher Jr., of New Life Christian Ministries, officiating.

Fred will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 5, 2020.
