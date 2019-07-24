Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Richard "Fred" Jervis. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Slippery Rock Baptist Church 435 Kiester Road Slippery Rock , PA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Slippery Rock Baptist Church 435 Kiester Road Slippery Rock , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick Richard Jervis, 80, of Manor Drive, Grove City, died Friday at Avalon Springs Place Nursing Home in Mercer.

Fred was born in Plain Grove Township, Lawrence County, and was the son of the late Melvin Emanuel and H. Ganelle Barron Jervis.

He married the former Claudia Tharpe, who preceded him in death.

Fred married B. Genevieve Hyde Miller in 2004, and she survives at the residence.

Fred was a graduate of Wilmington High School.

He served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was an active member of the Slippery Rock Baptist Church.

Fred was a farmer and retired from the Grove City College painting department.

Survivors also include one brother, James (Ethel) Jervis of Plain Grove Township; two daughters, Diane and Karen; five grandchildren, Zane, Ethan, Natalie, Samantha and Brian; three stepchildren, Carl Miller, Julie Hansberry and Dorothea Knight; and two stepgrandchildren, Ryan and Nathan.



JERVIS - Visitation for Frederick Richard Jervis, who died Friday, July 19, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Slippery Rock Baptist Church, 435 Kiester Road, Slippery Rock.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Chad Bailey officiating.

Interment will follow for immediate family at Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Memorials may be given to the Slippery Rock Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.







Frederick Richard Jervis, 80, of Manor Drive, Grove City, died Friday at Avalon Springs Place Nursing Home in Mercer.Fred was born in Plain Grove Township, Lawrence County, and was the son of the late Melvin Emanuel and H. Ganelle Barron Jervis.He married the former Claudia Tharpe, who preceded him in death.Fred married B. Genevieve Hyde Miller in 2004, and she survives at the residence.Fred was a graduate of Wilmington High School.He served his country in the U.S. Army.He was an active member of the Slippery Rock Baptist Church.Fred was a farmer and retired from the Grove City College painting department.Survivors also include one brother, James (Ethel) Jervis of Plain Grove Township; two daughters, Diane and Karen; five grandchildren, Zane, Ethan, Natalie, Samantha and Brian; three stepchildren, Carl Miller, Julie Hansberry and Dorothea Knight; and two stepgrandchildren, Ryan and Nathan.JERVIS - Visitation for Frederick Richard Jervis, who died Friday, July 19, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Slippery Rock Baptist Church, 435 Kiester Road, Slippery Rock.The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Chad Bailey officiating.Interment will follow for immediate family at Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.Memorials may be given to the Slippery Rock Baptist Church in lieu of flowers. Published in Butler Eagle on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close