Frederick "Larry" Ross
1950 - 2020
Frederick "Larry" Ross, 70, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, of complications from pneumonia.

He was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, and was the son of the late Joseph and Pilar Ross.

Larry was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was very active with the Butler Veterans Administration's substance abuse recovery program, both a participant (25 years sober), a sponsor and group leader.

Larry is survived by two daughters, Sherry Ross of Ohio, and Jocelyn Smith of Arizona; and his brother, Joey (Pam) Ross of Atlanta, Ga.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol.

ROSS - A burial service for Frederick "Larry" Ross, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
