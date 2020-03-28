Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Dennis "Denny" Mason. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Service 11:00 AM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

G. Dennis "Denny" Mason, 64, of Cranberry Township, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Oct. 23, 1955, in Harrisburg, Va., he was the son of the late Emerson O. Mason and Marion Miller Mason.

He was a 1973 graduate of Seneca Valley High School.

Denny earned his bachelor's degree in education from Slippery Rocky University in 1977. While at Slippery Rock, he was a three-year letterman on the varsity football team.

After graduating, Denny taught physical education and coached varsity football at Fox Chapel High School. He then went on to have a 35-year career with AXA Advisors as a financial planner.

Denny loved golf, sports of any kind, the beach and cars. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Denny enjoyed volunteering in Cranberry Township. He was a member of the Cranberry Noon Rotary for over 30 years, and most recently dedicated much of his time as a board member on the Butler County Family YMCA.

Denny leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Jane E. Viola Mason, whom he married Aug. 6, 1977; his children, Jay Dennis (Emma) Mason of Morgantown, W.Va., and Julie Christine (Daniel) Mardis of Zelienople; his grandchildren, Callie Jane and Brody Daniel; his siblings, Richard Mason of New York, Roy Scott (Vicki) Mason of Maryland, and Jeanne (William) Fravel of Florida; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson O. and Marion Mason.

MASON - A blessing service for G. Dennis "Denny" Mason, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Father David J. Egan officiating.

A celebration of Denny's life will follow at The Stables of Connoquenessing, behind the funeral home, where everyone is welcome.

Donations may be made in Denny's honor to the Butler County Family YMCA, 339 N. Washington St., Butler, PA 16001.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



