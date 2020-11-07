1/1
G. Kathleen "Kathy" Hixon
G. Kathleen Antoszyk Hixon after 57 years with the love of her life, she peacefully passed away at home after a short battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family Oct. 28, 2020.

Kathy was from Butler.

She was a fabulous cook and made the best pies! Kathy was happiest entertaining for family and friends. She made her house a home to all who entered.

Kathy was a member of Victory Family Church. She loved Jesus and is now in heaven to spend eternity with her Savior.

She is survived by her husband, Boots Hixon; two sons, Pete (Penny) Hixon of Butler and Tom (Julie) Hixon of Butler; one daughter, Mandy (Mark) Slupe of Butler; four grandchildren, Grayson (Rachel) Hixon, Garrett (Kaitlin) Hixon, Marissa Slupe and Lily Hixon; one great-grandchild, Jaxon Hixon; two sisters, Debbie (Jon) Drenocky of York, Pa., and Sherrie (Randy) Thomas of Cabot; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Evelyn Antoszyk of Saxonburg.

HIXON - If she touched your life, please join the family to celebrate the life of G. Kathleen Antoszyk Hixon, who died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Highfield Community Center, 229 Highfield Road, Butler.

A service will be held at noon with lunch to follow.

Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Online condolences made be made to www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
12:00 PM
Highfield Community Center
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Highfield Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
