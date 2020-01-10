Gabriela H. O'Brien, 24, of Mars passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Sewickley Hospital.
Born on Feb. 25, 1995, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, she was the daughter of David and Jeanie Hill O'Brien of Mars.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Michelle (Paul) Slinger of Baden, Christopher O'Brien of Ambridge, and Alesia (Kevin) Oechslein of Evans City; her nieces and nephews, Allison Slinger, Stone and Lily Oechslein, and Liam Maguire.
She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her special friends, Walt and Wilma Scott, Jazmin Desalvo Segura and Angelica Lippert.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Whitney Jo Maguire.
O'BRIEN - Friends of Gabriela H. O'Brien, who died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, where a service will follow at 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hearts Ministries, P.O. Box 1620, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 10, 2020