Gage T. Hicks
Gage T. Hicks, 28, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He was born April 30, 1992 in Punxsutawney, to Lynda Guntrum Philips and Harold Hicks.
Gage worked as a machinist for Unique Fabrications in Shippenville.
He liked to play his guitar, loved drawing and his family. Gage was a 2011 graduate of Butler High School.
He is survived by his mother, Lynda Philips and stepfather, Craig Philips of Butler; his father Harold Hicks and his wife Denise of Conroe, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Guntrum, and his paternal grandfather, Arthur Hicks.
Mother & Son
I would give my life to have you back, said his Mum. I know you would, said her son.
I cry each night for you, said his Mum and I catch all of your tears said her son.
I pray for the day that I can see you again, said his Mum.
Close your eyes and you can see me, said her son ...
You are the first person who loved me, and you are the first person I loved.
You were always there when I needed you, and you always knew when I needed a hug.
I am here for you now, mum in your heart and in your soul.
I did not take your heart with me instead I left mine with you to hold.
One day I will take your hand and lead you to paradise, but until then my beautiful mother, when you want to see me you only need to close your eyes....
E. Warby
HICKS - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Gage T. Hicks, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
A private burial was held at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street, Butler, Pa.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
