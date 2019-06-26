Gail Ann Gillespie Oesterling, 80, of Hickory, N.C., formerly of Butler passed away on May 4 in Hickory, N.C.
Born May 1, 1939, in Hickory, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Robert V. and Phyllis A. O'Connor Gillespie.
She was a retired school teacher. She had worked for various school districts throughout her career.
She was a former member of the Junior Catholic Daughters of America, where she marched with the Drum and Bugle Corps.
Surviving are her two sons, Mark (Kate) Oesterling of Hickory, N.C., and Dr. Scott (Karen) Oesterling of Menlo Park, Calif.; a sister, Jeannie (LeVerne) Hinchberger of Butler; five grandchildren, Eric, Samuel, Issac, Alex and Shea; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Gillespie.
OESTERLING - A memorial gathering for Gail Ann Gillespie Oesterling, who died Saturday, May 4, 2019, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 26, 2019