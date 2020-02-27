Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Eugene Rev. McQueen. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Harmony- Zelienople UMC 123 N. Pittsburgh St. Zelienople , PA View Map Service 11:00 AM Harmony- Zelienople UMC 123 N. Pittsburgh St. Zelienople , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Mr. Gail Eugene McQueen of Daugherty Township, New Brighton, our GEM, beloved husband, father, Papa and Great-Papa left his earthly home for his heavenly home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Gail E. McQueen was born on April 25, 1927, to Mr. Thomas and Mary Lavina (Burnell) McQueen in Hollidays Cove, W.Va. As a result of the Great Depression, the family moved to Canton, Ohio, and ultimately moved to a small farm near Magnolia, Ohio.

Gail graduated from the Magnolia High School in 1945, and was subsequently drafted into the U.S. Army, completing basic training in Florida. He arrived in Bremerhaven, Germany on Christmas Eve 1945. He then traveled by troop train to a base near Furth, where he guarded supply trains and SS prisoners of war. It was in Germany that he answered God's call to full-time ministry.

After his honorable discharge, he then was a student at Asbury College, graduating in 1951. He graduated in 1955 with a Master of Divinity degree from Pittsburgh Xenia Theological Seminary, now Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

During seminary, he pastored churches in rural Ohio and was ordained in the Northeast Ohio Conference of the Methodist Church, and then transferred to the Pittsburgh Conference in 1960, (now the Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church) serving churches in McKeesport, Homer City, Unionville, Wattsburg, Point Marion, Oil City and Johnstown.

In retirement, he served two interim pastorates in New Wilmington and New Castle: Epworth UMC. For 17 years in retirement, he served on the staff of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church as minister of pastoral care.

He enjoyed family gatherings at the farm and growing and tending a very large vegetable garden.

His life was devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ, the ministry and his family. He was gifted with preaching and music ministry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Virginia (the Rev. Paul) Clark; his first wife, Iris Elaine West McQueen; and an infant daughter. He and Iris were married in Amsterdam, Ohio, on Sept. 8, 1950, and she preceded him in death on June 21, 1980.

He is survived by a brother, Thomas (Nancy) McQueen; and a sister, Shirley Hunter.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Waltermire McQueen, whom he married on Dec. 26, 1982.

These children survive him, John and Linda Kingston McQueen, Faith McQueen, the Rev. Jason and Beth Ikle McQueen, Thomas Scott McQueen, Susanna Henize and Melissa McQueen, the Rev. Loren and Sara Lindsley McQueen, and Sarah Gail and Brock Glasgo.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, who affectionately refer to him as "Papa." Judy's large sibling group of four brothers and five sisters along with their families survive.

The family would like to thank Gail's physician, Dr. Jason Rodriguez, Concordia Visiting Nurses, and Good Samaritan Hospice, for providing loving and excellent care.

We, his family, are so blessed to be a part of his long life. His wisdom and passion for the Lord have blessed us greatly. His passing leaves a great void and yet we know that Jesus has welcomed him home.

MCQUEEN - There will be no public viewing for Gail Eugene McQueen, who died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

The family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, PA 16063. His sons, Jason and Loren, will conduct the service along with the Rev. Dan Owen, the Rev. Eric Park and the Rev. George Nagel.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Missions program of the HZUMC or to the Cherry Run Campmeeting, c/o Don Shaffer, 4765 Ramsaytown Road, Brookville, PA 15825.

Gail's choice was to be cremated with interment at a future date at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







