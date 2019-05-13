Gail S. Schmidt, 61 of West Sunbury passed away Thursday at UPMC Montefiore with her family by her side.
Born June 10, 1957, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Leroy Fisher and Bernice "Bunny" Nichols Fisher.
Gail was of the Protestant faith.
She loved her '72 Dart Swinger and going to car shows.
She enjoyed fishing with her grandsons and watching Pittsburgh sports teams.
Surviving are her husband, Larry W. Schmidt, whom she married Aug. 31, 1974; her mother, Bernice "Bunny" Nichols Fisher of Marwood; two sons, Larry Schmidt of Marwood and Jeremy Schmidt of Marwood; her sister, Beverly (Jim) Lubbert of Valencia; two grandsons, Trenton and Dakoda; and her brother-in-law, Edward Skrumpski.
She was preceded in death by her father; one sister, Linda Skrumpski; and one brother, Leroy Fisher.
SCHMIDT - A memorial gathering for Gail S. Schmidt, who died Thursday, May 9, 2019, will be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Saxonburg American Legion Post 683, 754 N. Pike Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg was entrusted with arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2019