Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gale Lassinger Kubiak. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Gale Lassinger Huff Kubiak, 84, of Saxonburg passed away on Wednesday at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home in Natrona Heights.

Gale has been released from a long battle with dementia. The chains that held her to this Earth have been broken and she is free.

Born April 17, 1935, in Saxonburg, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Lassinger and Sarah Harvey Lassinger.

Gale retired from the Moonlight Mushroom Farm in Worthington.

Gale was a devoted member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co. for many years.

She was an active member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler, where she helped with community dinners and other church related activities.

Gale lived in the Saxonburg area all of her life and loved the carnival and parade.

Seven years ago, she developed dementia and spent the last 6½ years of her life at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home in Natrona Heights.

Surviving are her son, David (Joanne) Huff of Butler; two grandchildren, Joseph (Veronica Bagoly) Huff of Sarver, and Nicholas Huff of Saxonburg; one brother, Gary (Charlene) Lassinger of Groton, Conn.; a sister-in-law, Terry Lassinger of Saxonburg; and three stepchildren, Debbie Clark, Robert Kubiak and Ronald Kubiak, all of Pittsburgh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kubiak in 1997; and a brother, Ronald "PeeWee" Lassinger.

KUBIAK - Friends of Gale Lassinger Huff Kubiak, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, will be received from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

A celebration of life will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Harry Bielewicz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

For more information, please visit



Gale Lassinger Huff Kubiak, 84, of Saxonburg passed away on Wednesday at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home in Natrona Heights.Gale has been released from a long battle with dementia. The chains that held her to this Earth have been broken and she is free.Born April 17, 1935, in Saxonburg, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Lassinger and Sarah Harvey Lassinger.Gale retired from the Moonlight Mushroom Farm in Worthington.Gale was a devoted member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co. for many years.She was an active member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler, where she helped with community dinners and other church related activities.Gale lived in the Saxonburg area all of her life and loved the carnival and parade.Seven years ago, she developed dementia and spent the last 6½ years of her life at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home in Natrona Heights.Surviving are her son, David (Joanne) Huff of Butler; two grandchildren, Joseph (Veronica Bagoly) Huff of Sarver, and Nicholas Huff of Saxonburg; one brother, Gary (Charlene) Lassinger of Groton, Conn.; a sister-in-law, Terry Lassinger of Saxonburg; and three stepchildren, Debbie Clark, Robert Kubiak and Ronald Kubiak, all of Pittsburgh.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kubiak in 1997; and a brother, Ronald "PeeWee" Lassinger.KUBIAK - Friends of Gale Lassinger Huff Kubiak, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, will be received from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.A celebration of life will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Harry Bielewicz officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close