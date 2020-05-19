Garnet (Wise) McCall, 93, of Cabot, formerly of Buffalo Township, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
She was born Dec. 19, 1926, in Millerstown, Pa., and was a daughter of Ella and Wilson Wise.
Garnet was a graduate of Tarentum High School, Class of 1944.
She was formerly employed by PPG Research Laboratory in Creighton, Pa.
Garnet was a member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Sarver, for many years.
Known for her wit and quick smile, she enjoyed traveling and participating in numerous community events.
Garnet was preceded in death by her husband, W. Laverne McCall, who died in 2004.
Survivors include her son, Bruce A. McCall of Fairfax, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to the many Concordia caregivers and friends who encouraged and supported Garnet in her years as a resident there.
MCCALL - A memorial service to honor the life of Garnet (Wise) McCall, who died Monday, May 18, 2020, will take place at a future date.
Burial will be in Sarverville Cemetery, Buffalo Township.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 678 Sarver Road, Sarver PA 16055.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
She was born Dec. 19, 1926, in Millerstown, Pa., and was a daughter of Ella and Wilson Wise.
Garnet was a graduate of Tarentum High School, Class of 1944.
She was formerly employed by PPG Research Laboratory in Creighton, Pa.
Garnet was a member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Sarver, for many years.
Known for her wit and quick smile, she enjoyed traveling and participating in numerous community events.
Garnet was preceded in death by her husband, W. Laverne McCall, who died in 2004.
Survivors include her son, Bruce A. McCall of Fairfax, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to the many Concordia caregivers and friends who encouraged and supported Garnet in her years as a resident there.
MCCALL - A memorial service to honor the life of Garnet (Wise) McCall, who died Monday, May 18, 2020, will take place at a future date.
Burial will be in Sarverville Cemetery, Buffalo Township.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 678 Sarver Road, Sarver PA 16055.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 19, 2020.