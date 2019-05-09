Garry Kevin Davis was born on March 21, 1954, to his loving mother, Phyllis. He entered his place in heaven on Tuesday.
Garry was a true American hero, who volunteered for service and was wounded while serving his country in Vietnam.
Surviving, he then became the proud father of Toni and Andre.
He also was the grandfather to Curtis Barrett, age 5, and Kimarion Barrett, age 3.
He was a great friend and will be remembered by Deana and Terry Young as their "adopted" brother. He will also be remembered as the "adopted" dad to Rachel Young and all of the family, Nicole, Joe, Tim, Anna, Taryn, Areli, Mikey and Addie.
We will miss him and as we always said, "You know we love you, right Garry." God bless.
DAVIS - Friends of Garry Kevin Davis, who died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, will be received at 10 a.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Military service and honors will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home Saturday by American Legion Posts 778 and 117 and the VFW 249.
Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 9, 2019