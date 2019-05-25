Gary Anthony Cehelsky, 66, of McHenry, Ill., lost his battle with MS and passed away peacefully with his loving wife and family by his side Monday at Journey Care in Woodstock, Ill.
Gary was born on Jan. 13, 1953, to Anthony and Helen Cehelsky.
He married the love of his life, Lana Kensky, on Jan. 19, 1974.
Gary loved spending time in nature with Lana and his dogs. He loved running marathons, including many 26.2 mile runs up Pikes Peak, Colo.
He was a 1980 graduate of Slippery Rock University.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant from 1980 to 1987, and was stationed in Pensacola, Fla., Mayport, Fla., and Honolulu, Hawaii.
He worked as a software quality engineer. Gary worked for Loral Defense Systems in Ohio, Intel in Oregon and Baxter, Ill., and retired from Bosch in Illinois in 2018.
He had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Lana; five sisters, Helen (Bill) Whales, Connie (Rick) Schontz, Kathie (Don) Barto, Patrice Hetrick and Carol (Paul) Fleming; his father-in-law, Stephen Kensky; two sisters-in-law, Kathy (Frank) Weber and Delores (Mike) McCandless; two brothers-in-law, Steve (Vicki) and Ron (Donna) Kensky; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Anthony; his mother-in-law, Lana Kensky; his brother-in-law, Leroy Hetrick; and a nephew, Nathan McCandless.
CEHELSKY - A memorial for Gary Anthony Cehelsky, who died Monday, May 20, 2019, will be held at a later date in Butler.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, 31632 N. Ellis Drive, Volo, Ill.
Please visit www.nifsinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 25, 2019