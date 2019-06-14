Gary C. Cooper, 61, of Saxonburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Concordia at Rebecca Residence in Allison Park.
Born Sept. 7, 1957, in Cabot, he was the son of Charles Cooper and Eleanor Bachman Cooper.
Gary spent the past 34 years working as a manager of product design for Universal Refractories in Wampum, Pa.
He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Saxonburg.
Gary served the community as an active member of the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co. from the time he was 16 years old and spent 16 years as chief from 1996 until 2011.
He loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and spent most of his free time with his dog, Lucy, at his camp in Medix Run.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Sentipal Cooper, whom he married Nov. 2, 1996; his son, Aaron (Abby) Cooper of Gibsonia; his daughter, Amanda Cooper of Ligonier; his grandchildren, Aria Cooper and Charlie Cooper; and his dog, Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
COOPER - Friends of Gary C. Cooper, who died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Saxonburg, with the Rev. Roger Keller officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 14, 2019