Gary Cooper, 79, of Butler passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Born Oct. 9, 1940, in Evans City, he was the son of Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Crider and George G. Cooper.

He married his high school sweetheart, Rosalie C. Rikal, on April 28, 1959.

He graduated from Butler High School in 1958, and he retired in 1998 from Armco Steel Plant after 39 year of employment.

He was a lifelong active member of First English Lutheran Church, the Bon Aire Car Club, and Armco Golf and Bowling League. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and horse racing.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosalie Cooper.

He is also survived by his children, Roxanne (Charles) Glagola, Duane Cooper (Patrick Farley), Lon Cooper and Lorraine (Philip) Collins; his grandchildren, Justin and Ryan Glagola, Matthew Cooper, and Elizabeth, Abigail and Patrick Collins; his great-grandson, Ayden Glagola; and his brother, John G. Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

COOPER - Friends of Gary Cooper, who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First English Lutheran Church, 241 N. Main St., Butler. The Rev. Kimberly van Driel will officiate.

Entombment will be in the mausoleum of Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to First English Lutheran Church, 241 N. Main St., Butler, PA 16001, or the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

