Gary D. Corbin, 67, of Butler, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence.
Born Nov. 3, 1952, in Munhall, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Hudak) Corbin.
He previously worked as a merchandise manager for JCPenney.
He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church in Lyndora. He really enjoyed attending services there.
He also enjoyed word searches and football and was a fan of race cars.
Surviving is his loving wife who cared for him, Maria (Paradise) Corbin, whom he married July 11, 1981.
He is also survived by his son, Matthew (Jennie) Corbin of Sarver; his granddaughter, Harper; his sisters, Alvareen Rosol and MaryAnn Corbin, both of Munhall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dan Corbin; and his sisters, Ellie Jones and Lori Kidd.
A special thank you to our support system, my family, and also to the Amedysis Hospice and his church family.
CORBIN - Friends of Gary D. Corbin, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church, 21 Evergreen St., Lyndora. The Rev. Yurii Bobko, pastor, will officiate.
Entombment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park Chapel of Devotion.
