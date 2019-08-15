Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary D. Kelly. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 (724)-756-0075 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary D. Kelly, 75, of Butler, formerly of Fairview Borough, passed away on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born Sept. 13, 1943, in Bruin. He was the son of the late Irwin B. and Jeanne Sweeney Kelly.

Mr. Kelly was a 1961 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School. He then attended the Carnegie College School of Medical Technology in Cleveland, Ohio.

He began his laboratory career at the former Bashline Memorial Hospital in Grove City, and following three years of employment, he began working at the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh, and later transferred to the VA Medical Center in Butler, retiring in 2000.

Mr. Kelly was a longtime member of Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church, where he was the early service organist for more than 35 years.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis Kelly and his wife, Janice; his former spouse, Patricia King and her husband, Tom; his children, Pamela Weirich and her husband, James, Lisa Kelly, Steven Kelly, and Daren Kelly and his wife, Janamey; six grandchildren, Kenneth Banister, Kaitlyn O'Claire and her husband, Cody, Thomas Weirich, Nicholas Gore, Gary Kelly and Gabriela Kelly; three great-grandchildren, David, Luca and Niya O'Claire; a niece, Kimberly Soley and her husband, Steve, and their children, Liam, Aiden, Ava and Olivia; a nephew, Shawn Kelly and his wife, Rachel, and their son, Brenden.

Mr. Kelly's children wish to thank their Aunt Jan; his neighbor, Sandy; and his Mount Chestnut Church family, for all they did for their dad.

KELLY - Friends of Gary D. Kelly, who died Tuesday, Aug., 13, 2019, will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church, 727 W. Old Route 422, Butler.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. from the church with the Rev. Ron Schermerhorn, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit



