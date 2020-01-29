Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary D. Matis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary D. Matis, 62, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence, while surrounded by his family.

Born Dec. 17, 1957, in Butler, he was a son of the late Frank P. Matis Sr. and the late Marjorie Z. (Snodgrass) Matis.

He was a quality technician for Kawneer Cranberry Windows and also was a lifetime farmer.

He was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church.

Gary enjoyed farming, camping, hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.

Surviving are his wife, Rita (Best) Matis. They were married Sept. 17, 1983.

He is also survived three children, Jared (Erin) Matis of Butler, Katelyn (Justin) Burkert of Saxonburg, and Jenna Matis and her fiancé, Andrew Swindlehurst of Erie; two grandchildren, Trey Elsesser and Macey Burkert-Matis; his brother, Frank (Mary) Matis Jr. of Butler, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

MATIS - Friends of Gary D. Matis, who died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler, with additional visitation before the service.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Jones, pastor of Summit Presbyterian Church officiating.

Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Gary D. Matis, 62, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence, while surrounded by his family.Born Dec. 17, 1957, in Butler, he was a son of the late Frank P. Matis Sr. and the late Marjorie Z. (Snodgrass) Matis.He was a quality technician for Kawneer Cranberry Windows and also was a lifetime farmer.He was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church.Gary enjoyed farming, camping, hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.Surviving are his wife, Rita (Best) Matis. They were married Sept. 17, 1983.He is also survived three children, Jared (Erin) Matis of Butler, Katelyn (Justin) Burkert of Saxonburg, and Jenna Matis and her fiancé, Andrew Swindlehurst of Erie; two grandchildren, Trey Elsesser and Macey Burkert-Matis; his brother, Frank (Mary) Matis Jr. of Butler, and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents.MATIS - Friends of Gary D. Matis, who died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler, with additional visitation before the service.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Jones, pastor of Summit Presbyterian Church officiating.Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close