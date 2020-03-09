Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 (724)-756-0075 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Hile Funeral Home 128 Main St Karns City , PA 16041 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Brady's Bend , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Dean Yough Sr., 72, of Karns City, Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, while working outside his home with his son.

Gary was born on March 29, 1947, in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County. He was the son of the late Francis E. and Alberta "Boots" Mortimer Yough.

He was a 1966 graduate of East Brady High School.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served as a firefighter in Laredo, Texas from 1966 until 1970.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bradys Bend.

Gary enjoyed golfing, working outside around his home, spending time with his grandchildren and hunting, especially with his grandson. He loved animals and was especially fond of the "grand dogs" and "grand cat."

Gary was a kind and compassionate man and enjoyed helping others.

He retired in 2002 from INDSPEC Chemical Corp. in Petrolia.

Surviving are two children, Gary D. Yough Jr. and his wife, Lynn, of Chicora, and Shanon Gerhard of Zelienople; his longtime companion, Mary Ann Curdo of Karns City; five grandchildren, Kiara R. and Gunnar D. Yough of Chicora, and Elisha, Jeremiah and Isaiah Gerhard, all of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Eugene W. Yough and Dennis J. Yough, both of Chicora; three sisters, Darla Fennell of Chicora, and Beverly A. King and her husband, Charles, of Chicora, and Rita Cumberland of Butler; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Donna L. Edwards; his infant siblings, Marilyn and Robert; a nephew; and a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

YOUGH - Friends of Gary Dean Yough Sr., who died Sunday, March 8, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Bradys Bend, with the Rev. John Butler, former pastor officiating.

Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bradys Bend.

Memorial contributions may be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

