Gary Freehling
Gary Freehling, 61, of Saxonburg passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.

Born June 10, 1959, in Butler, he was the son of the late Bernard G. Freehling and Joyce I. Freehling.

Gary was a 1977 graduate of Knoch High School.

He worked as a mechanic for Honda North. He was a lifetime member of the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company.

He loved hunting and NASCAR.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Black Freehling of Cabot; his son, Corry (Melissa Mohan) Freehling of Valencia; grandsons, Gavin and Levi Freehling of Valencia; his sister, Debra (James) Bartley of Saxonburg; nieces, Brandy (John) Spohn of Lyndora, Kimberly (Chris) Lunn of Saxonburg, and Alisha (Bryan)Tucker of Florida; and a number of great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Bernard Freehling; and brother, Roger Alan Freehling.

Freehling - Friends of Gary Freehling, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Private interment will be held at the Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company or the Saxonburg Ambulance.

For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
1 entry
September 28, 2020
Carol and Family, Sorry for the loss of Gary. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Bonnie Sinclair Merten
Friend
