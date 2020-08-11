Gary G. Taylor, 50, of Butler, formerly of Cranberry Township, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He had a strong faith in the Lord.
Born Jan. 6, 1970, in Sewickley, he was the son of Eugene E. Taylor and Corina J. Cardinali Taylor.
Gary was a member of Grace Community Church and was involved in their youth ministry.
He drove a school bus for the Seneca Valley School District, and was more recently employed as a truck driver for Ronald Gross Inc.
He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
Gary was a former member of the NRA.
Gary will be remembered for his love of children, and especially his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Scott Taylor of Ellwood City, Ronald (Amy) Taylor of Cranberry Township, Lance "Lee" (Aimee) Taylor of Lititz, Pa., and Joyce (Barry Jr.) Webster of Cranberry Township; and his nieces and nephews, Justin and Nicole, Maura and Marshall, Nicholas, Courtney and Lucy and Merissa.
TAYLOR - Friends of Gary G. Taylor, who died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Bob Zonts officiating.
Gary will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made in Gary's honor to Youth Ministry at Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, or to NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203, or at www.nami.org
