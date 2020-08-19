1/1
Gary George Lamperski
1952 - 2020
Gary George Lamperski, 68, of Forward Township, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born June 18, 1952, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Raymond Lamperski and Alberta Wagner Lamperski.

A talented mechanic, Gary could fix anything that had a motor. An avid aviator, Gary loved flying and belonged to the Butler County Sheriff's Aero-Posse. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Above all, Gary was a loving husband, father and brother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 38 years, Christine Koethe Lamperski, whom he married on July 3, 1982; his children, Michael Lamperski and Lisa (Casey) Whitfield; and his sister, Lynn Schmidt.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, David Raymond Lamperski; and his sister, Patricia Nelson.

LAMPERSKI - Friends of Gary George Lamperski, who died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Friday at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.

The family kindly asks that personal facial protection be worn to both the viewing and Mass.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church
