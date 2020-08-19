Gary J. Kalkbrenner, 62, of Callery, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, Aug. 17, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Aug. 13, 1958, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Eleanor Fraas Kalkbrenner.
He was a 1976 graduate of McKeesport High School.
Gary was the owner of Gary's Small Engine Service Center in Butler, and co-owner of Capelli's Hair Salon in Mars.
He was the husband of Lorrie Zack Kalkbrenner, whom he married on Dec. 27, 1980; the father of Sara (Allen) Forsythe of Callery, Ranae Davidson of Seven Fields, and Dustin Kalkbrenner of Cranberry Township; the grandfather of Grace, Braelynn, Brody and Benjamin; and the brother of Marcia (Dave) Abel of North Versailles. He also leaves his great Dane canine companion, Oz, who went to work with him everyday.
KALKBRENNER - Friends of Gary J. Kalkbrenner, who died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Toney Salva officiating.
Memorials may be made to a scholarship for Gary's nephew, Michael T. Abel Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.pittsburghfoundation.org
and designate Grant Making Division.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.