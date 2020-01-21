Gary James Flinner, 78, of Prospect passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Born July 26, 1941, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late James Ray and Viola D. Deemer Flinner.
He was a member at St. John's Lutheran Stone Church.
Gary was retired from the U.S. Postal Service Bulk Mail Center in Warrendale.
He also enjoyed being a lifetime farmer, where he raised beef cattle, made and sold honey from his beekeeping, and spent many hours tending to his trees in the apple orchard.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, who proudly served his country during the Vietnam era.
He was an active member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting, stamp and coin collecting, gardening and farming.
He is survived by his children, Dusty Gilliland of Butler, and Travis Flinner of Prospect; his grandchildren, Luke Gilliland, Josie Gilliland, Kayla Wick, Damion Flinner, and Madeline Gilliland; his former spouse and mother of his children, Gloria Covert of Butler; and his nieces and nephews, Stacy Houk, Tracy Petrus, Aaron Flinner, Matt Flinner, Josh Flinner and Tammy Gaurrich.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Larry Flinner and Sharon Petrus.
FLINNER - Visitation for Gary James Flinner, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Visitation will conclude with military honors at 8 p.m.
The memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Stone Church, 396 Whitestown Road, Harmony.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020