Gary L. Blinn, 69, formerly of Evans City, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, at home.



Gary was born in Ellwood City, and was the son of the late Milton J. and June I. Blinn.



Gary was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School in Harmony.



He retired from Pittsburgh Plug & Products in Evans City.



He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and time at the ocean. Gary loved golfing with his brother, Ronald J. Blinn, until he moved to South Carolina.



Survivors include his wife, Hollis D. Blinn, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage; two daughters, Heidi S. Blinn of Pittsburgh, and Samantha R. (Dustin) Schwartz of Summerville, S.C.; two granddaughters, Vanessa B. Blinn and Savannah Rose Schwartz; and two great-grandsons.



Gary was preceded in death by his beloved younger sister, Joyce Blinn Bader.



BLINN - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral services for Gary L. Blinn, who died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.



It was Gary's wish to be cremated and have his ashes placed in the ocean, and his family will honor his wishes.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dorchester Paws Animal Shelter, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, S.C., 29483, or to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.





