Gary L. "Gus" Rankin, 70, of Grove City, formerly of Parker, passed away on Sunday in Grove City Medical Center following a six-week illness.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1948, in Rimersburg, Clarion County, to Daniel L. and Jessie M. (Henry) Rankin.

Gary married Joy L. Gamble on Dec. 21, 1968.

Gary attended Union Joint High School in Rimersburg.

He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.

Gary retired in 2011 after 21 years of service from Office of Personnel Management for the federal government in Boyers. Previously, he was a deep coal miner for 19 years.

He was a member of Bell Memorial Wesleyan Church in Boyers, and the VFW Post 7073 in Parker.

He is survived by his wife, Joy, at home; a daughter, Jennifer L. Lawrence and her husband, Timothy, of Hermitage; two sisters, Karen Bell of Canton, Ohio, and Pamela Kriebel and her husband, William, of New Bethlehem; and two brothers, Richard Rankin and his wife, Sandra, of Rimersburg, and Keith Rankin and his wife, Pam, of New Bethlehem.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Valerie; and a brother, Daniel R.

RANKIN - Visitation hours for Gary L. "Gus" Rankin, who died Sunday, May 5, 2019, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville, Pa.

Memorials can be made to at .

