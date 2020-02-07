Gary L. Tebay, 57, of Butler, formerly of Grove City, passed on Feb. 5, 2020, following an extended illness.
He was born Feb. 28, 1962, in Grove City, to Dewayne E. "Abe" and Shirley M. (Shelatree) Tebay.
Gary attended Pittsburgh Technical Institute.
He formerly worked in the fire restoration business, until he was unable due to his declining health.
He was raised in the Protestant faith.
Gary was an avid Steelers fan and he enjoyed working on cars.
Survivors include his son, Tyler D. Tebay; his mother, Shirley M. Tebay; a sister, Barbara Robinson; and two brothers, Butch and Randy Tebay.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Brenda Morrison.
TEBAY - The family of Gary L. Tebay, who died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Burial will take place in Mount Irwin Cemetery, Irwin Township, Venango County.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to his family to help with expenses.
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020