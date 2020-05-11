Gary Lee Bachman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Bachman, 69, of Butler, passed away May 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after an 18-month battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 13, 1950, in Butler, he was the son of Herbert Bachman and Lillian Wise Bachman .
He worked as a Laborer for Local 323 Laborers Union. Gary served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1974 in the Phillipines, Germany and England. He was a member of American Legion Post 117 and Saxonburg VFW Post 7376.
He enjoyed playing pool, gardening, cooking, baking, riding motorcycles with his wife, and spending time with his granddaughters and his great dane, Troy.
Surviving are his mother, Lillian Wise Bachman of Butler; two sons, Shawn Bachman of Butler and Michael Bachman of Butler; his brother, Bob (Lisa) Bachman of Durham, N.C.; and three granddaughters, Kaylee, Madison and Maci.
He is preceded in death by his father; and his wife, Donna Harbison Bachman, on May 8, 2018.
BACHMAN - Private visitation and services for Gary Lee Bachman, who died May 9, 2020, were held at Fox Funeral Home, in Saxonburg.
Interment was in the Summit UP Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
So sorry to hear this. We had alot of fun with you and Donna. Now my ideal couple are together again you'll be greatly missed RIP
Mary Dietrich
Friend
May 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of Gary. He was a great neughbor. Our last conversation at the fence was wether or not to buy the 3 wheeler. Again, so sorry.
Jeannie Neff
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved