Gary Lee Bachman, 69, of Butler, passed away May 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after an 18-month battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 13, 1950, in Butler, he was the son of Herbert Bachman and Lillian Wise Bachman .
He worked as a Laborer for Local 323 Laborers Union. Gary served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1974 in the Phillipines, Germany and England. He was a member of American Legion Post 117 and Saxonburg VFW Post 7376.
He enjoyed playing pool, gardening, cooking, baking, riding motorcycles with his wife, and spending time with his granddaughters and his great dane, Troy.
Surviving are his mother, Lillian Wise Bachman of Butler; two sons, Shawn Bachman of Butler and Michael Bachman of Butler; his brother, Bob (Lisa) Bachman of Durham, N.C.; and three granddaughters, Kaylee, Madison and Maci.
He is preceded in death by his father; and his wife, Donna Harbison Bachman, on May 8, 2018.
BACHMAN - Private visitation and services for Gary Lee Bachman, who died May 9, 2020, were held at Fox Funeral Home, in Saxonburg.
Interment was in the Summit UP Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Born Aug. 13, 1950, in Butler, he was the son of Herbert Bachman and Lillian Wise Bachman .
He worked as a Laborer for Local 323 Laborers Union. Gary served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1974 in the Phillipines, Germany and England. He was a member of American Legion Post 117 and Saxonburg VFW Post 7376.
He enjoyed playing pool, gardening, cooking, baking, riding motorcycles with his wife, and spending time with his granddaughters and his great dane, Troy.
Surviving are his mother, Lillian Wise Bachman of Butler; two sons, Shawn Bachman of Butler and Michael Bachman of Butler; his brother, Bob (Lisa) Bachman of Durham, N.C.; and three granddaughters, Kaylee, Madison and Maci.
He is preceded in death by his father; and his wife, Donna Harbison Bachman, on May 8, 2018.
BACHMAN - Private visitation and services for Gary Lee Bachman, who died May 9, 2020, were held at Fox Funeral Home, in Saxonburg.
Interment was in the Summit UP Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.