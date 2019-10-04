On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, Gary Lee Sadlak passed away at the age of 77.
Gary was born Nov. 18, 1941, in Butler, and was the son of the late Genevieve Franceschini Sadlak and Steve Sadlak.
He grew up in Butler and graduated from Butler High School in 1959. He graduated from Geneva College, where he played football.
He entered the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam.
He worked for Bolivar Central High School in the late 1960s and the late 1980s. He worked for Schneider Trucking Co., until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Martha Vandiver; his daughters, Tracy Lea Sadlak McLaughlin of Memphis, Tenn., Melissa Kay Sadlak Harrell of Jackson, Tenn., and Elizabeth Ross Sadlak Pendergrass (Taylor) of Jackson, Tenn.
His stepsons are Larry Groah of Austin, Texas, and Jason Groah (deceased).
His grandchildren include Mary Taylor Pendergrass, Ellie Ross Harrell, Brady Isaac Pendergrass, Brandon Groah, Hank Shepherd Pendergrass and Elizabeth Jane Pendergrass.
He is also survived by his brother, Jeffery Joel (Lauren) Sadlak of Boardman, Ohio; and a sister, Sandra Sadlak (Joe) Beblo of Butler.
SADLAK - Funeral services for Gary Lee Sadlak, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, were held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar, Tenn. Burial followed in West Memorial Cemetery in Saulsbury, Tenn.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019