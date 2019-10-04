Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lee Sadlak. View Sign Service Information Shackelford Funeral Directors 109 Mecklenburg Drive Bolivar , TN 38008 (731)-658-5277 Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, Gary Lee Sadlak passed away at the age of 77.

Gary was born Nov. 18, 1941, in Butler, and was the son of the late Genevieve Franceschini Sadlak and Steve Sadlak.

He grew up in Butler and graduated from Butler High School in 1959. He graduated from Geneva College, where he played football.

He entered the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam.

He worked for Bolivar Central High School in the late 1960s and the late 1980s. He worked for Schneider Trucking Co., until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Martha Vandiver; his daughters, Tracy Lea Sadlak McLaughlin of Memphis, Tenn., Melissa Kay Sadlak Harrell of Jackson, Tenn., and Elizabeth Ross Sadlak Pendergrass (Taylor) of Jackson, Tenn.

His stepsons are Larry Groah of Austin, Texas, and Jason Groah (deceased).

His grandchildren include Mary Taylor Pendergrass, Ellie Ross Harrell, Brady Isaac Pendergrass, Brandon Groah, Hank Shepherd Pendergrass and Elizabeth Jane Pendergrass.

He is also survived by his brother, Jeffery Joel (Lauren) Sadlak of Boardman, Ohio; and a sister, Sandra Sadlak (Joe) Beblo of Butler.

SADLAK - Funeral services for Gary Lee Sadlak, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, were held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar, Tenn. Burial followed in West Memorial Cemetery in Saulsbury, Tenn.

For more information, visit







On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, Gary Lee Sadlak passed away at the age of 77.Gary was born Nov. 18, 1941, in Butler, and was the son of the late Genevieve Franceschini Sadlak and Steve Sadlak.He grew up in Butler and graduated from Butler High School in 1959. He graduated from Geneva College, where he played football.He entered the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam.He worked for Bolivar Central High School in the late 1960s and the late 1980s. He worked for Schneider Trucking Co., until his retirement.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Martha Vandiver; his daughters, Tracy Lea Sadlak McLaughlin of Memphis, Tenn., Melissa Kay Sadlak Harrell of Jackson, Tenn., and Elizabeth Ross Sadlak Pendergrass (Taylor) of Jackson, Tenn.His stepsons are Larry Groah of Austin, Texas, and Jason Groah (deceased).His grandchildren include Mary Taylor Pendergrass, Ellie Ross Harrell, Brady Isaac Pendergrass, Brandon Groah, Hank Shepherd Pendergrass and Elizabeth Jane Pendergrass.He is also survived by his brother, Jeffery Joel (Lauren) Sadlak of Boardman, Ohio; and a sister, Sandra Sadlak (Joe) Beblo of Butler.SADLAK - Funeral services for Gary Lee Sadlak, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, were held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar, Tenn. Burial followed in West Memorial Cemetery in Saulsbury, Tenn.For more information, visit www.shackelfordfuneraldirectors.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close