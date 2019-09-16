Gary Lee Shay, 72, of Fenelton passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 6, 1947, in Worthington, the son of the late Edgar and Irene (Bowser) Shay.
Gary had attended McKee Chapel United Methodist Church.
He was a 1965 Butler High School graduate and had worked at Pullman- Standard. He had owned and operated Gary Shay's Garage. He later retired after 20 years from PennDOT.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Gary enjoyed hunting, trout fishing and restoring old Ford trucks.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa D. (Buzard) Shay; his daughter, Nadine (Michael) Bergbigler of Butler; his son, Gary Allen (Amy) Shay of Butler; five grandchildren, Ashley, Autumn and Amber Shay, and Danae and Adam Bergbigler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine (Aggas) Shay, who died July 21, 1998; a sister and two brothers.
SHAY - Friends of Gary Lee Shay, who died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Private interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019