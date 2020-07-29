1/
Gary Lee Stitt
1941 - 2020
Gary Lee Stitt, 78, of West Sunbury, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was born on Sept. 19, 1941, in Rimersburg, and was the son of the late Jesse Jewel Stitt and Ruth E. Greenawalt Stitt of Rimersburg.
He graduated from Union High School in 1959, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve.
On June 23, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Loretta Mortimer of Lawsonham. They raised five daughters, Kimberly (Don) Timblin of Slippery Rock, Margaret Winslow (Damon Svoboda) of Prospect, Kelly Stitt of Karns City, Nadean (Ken) Stevick of Karns City, and Trinket (Jason) Clark of West Sunbury.
He was a beloved "Pap" to 11 grandchildren, Travis (Emily) Timblin, Brandon Timblin, Kenzie (Josh) Howland, Brittany (Drew) Felder, Whitney (Alan) McElwain, Caden Stitt, Brice Schwab, Brooke Schwab, Cassie Rae Albright, Cassidy Clark and Colton Clark; and seven great-grandchildren, Payson, Cheston, Tucker, Sawyer, Haven, Retta and Rory.
Gary is also survived by two sisters, Mariam Shook of Sligo, and Marjorie Horner of Dutch Hill; one brother, Connel Stitt of Knox; and his beloved rescue dog, Boris.
Gary worked as a plant supervisor for Pullman Standard until its closing. He also worked for Earth Support Systems, building retaining walls up and down the East Coast and Puerto Rico.
He served as a constable for Concord Township for many years, and served as a security guard for Moniteau School District.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman with his sons-in-law and friends. Many memories were made throughout his life, including his yearly fishing trips to Canada with his family and friends and his weekly poker games with "the Boys." He was well-known in the community and volunteered when possible.
Gary enjoyed canning every summer and was well-known for his special recipe for homemade sauerkraut for the local meat market.
Gary was preceded in death by two sisters; two brothers; and his dogs, Rosco and Samson.STITT - Friends and family of Gary Lee Stitt, who died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held Friday with Gary's nephew, Glenn Mortimer, officiating.
Those attending on Thursday and Friday are asked to please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing guidelines.
Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William F. Young Funeral Home
JUL
31
Service
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
