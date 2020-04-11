Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lewis Jurysta. View Sign Service Information Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 301 Curry Hollow Road Pittsburgh , PA 15236 (412)-655-4501 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Lewis Jurysta, artist, jazz enthusiast, educator, colleague and friend to so many, passed away at home March 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gary was the beloved husband of 37 years to June Edwards and was a devoted father to Clyde Jurysta.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Myrtle and Lewis Jurysta, and by his sisters, Joyce Rich and Judy Isaac.

Gary is survived by two children from a previous marriage, Denise Copeland and Bradley Martzo; his sisters, Dolly Fetterman, Marie Hudek, Helen Jurysta and Debbie Moore; and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Gary was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Lewisburg and grew up in Butler.

In 1955, he graduated from Butler Area High School and then served four years in the U.S. Navy.

He earned a degree in art education from Edinboro State University, a master's degree in art education at the University of Pittsburgh, and an MFA in painting from Brooklyn College in New York City. He spent many happy years in Penn Yan and New York City, N.Y., and had been a vital part of the art world in Pittsburgh for the last 20 years.

Gary had a long and prolific career as a fine artist and educator and his work has been widely exhibited and collected. In 2013, he received Pittsburgh's Master Visual Artist Award, and in 2019 the Southern Allegheny Museum of Art in Altoona held a 50-year retrospective of his work. Gary's artwork can be viewed at

"The act of painting, for me, isn't so much about achieving something predictable but rather is an attempt at finding out what might happen when I set in motion a process driven by curiosity. I am forever hopeful that something totally new will be discovered. The results sometimes are truly marvelous and always informative, setting up a response for the next attempt."

Gary was known for his talent, intellect, kindness and generosity. He will be forever missed.

JURYSTA - Arrangements for Gary Lewis Jurysta, who died Thursday, March 26, 2020, were handled by Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh.

He was laid to rest at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh.

Donations in his name can be made to the Animal Rescue League or the Sierra Club Foundation.

