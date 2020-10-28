Gary Louis Fleeger Sr., 73, of Renfrew passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Aug. 21, 1947, in Butler, and was the son of the late Paul Charles Fleeger Sr. and Mary Margaret (Landgraf) Fleeger.
Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in Vietnam.
He retired from Billco in Harmony, where he worked for over 30 years.
He had been a member of White Oak Springs Presbyterian Church.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and being the camp cook.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Judith Ann Doctor Fleeger of Renfrew; a son, Gary L. (Angela) Fleeger Jr. of Renfrew; a daughter-in-law, Christina "Tina" Fleeger of Renfrew; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; three brothers, William (Joyce) Fleeger of State College, Paul (Mary) Fleeger of Fenelton, and Bruce (Mary Ellen) Fleeger of Suffolk, Va.; four sisters, Diane (William) Ragan of Butler, Gloria "Jean" Harkus of Butler, Joan Rhodes of West Sunbury, and Mary Ann Schubert of Oakwood, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shane Fleeger.
FLEEGER - Arrangements for Gary Louis Fleeger Sr., who died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Online condolences can be given at www.youngfuneralhomes.com
