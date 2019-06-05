Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Raymond Fales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Raymond Fales, 73, of Germany passed away at Orchard Manor on May 25, Memorial Day weekend, which was fitting for an honored veteran.

Gary was born May 22, 1946, in Butler, to Clarence and Grace Surrena Fales.

Gary was a Christian, who was affiliated with Grace United Methodist Church.

He was a 1964 graduate of Grove City High School, where he lettered in basketball.

Gary enlisted in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation in 1964. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics and his master's degree in business. He was accepted to become a commissioned officer.

Gary became an IBM launch officer, stationed in Wichita, Kan. Later, he worked in intelligence gathering and achieved the rank of major.

Gary served his country for 40 years, receiving several awards and was a highly decorated major. He lived and retired in Germany with his family through the duration of his life.

Gary is survived by his wife, Elfie Lissy Fales and his daughter, Diana Fales Lessmeister, both of Bad Kreuznach, Germany; one sister, Shirley Geary of Grove City; one brother, Virgil Fales of Grove City; and one grandson, Gary Lessmeister of Germany.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Susan L. Fales.

FALES - Visitation for Gary Raymond Fales, who died Saturday, May 25, 2019, will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Dr. Edward Saxman officiating.

Burial will be at Crestview Memorial Park, Pine Township, with military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.

