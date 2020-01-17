Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Richard "Rick" Foster. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Richard "Rick" Foster, 55, of Beaver Falls passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Born Sept. 15, 1964, in Butler, he was the son of Martha R. Wahl Hemmerlin of Harrisville, and the late Gary Alvin Foster.

Rick was a 1984 graduate of Seneca Valley High School.

He served proudly in the U.S. Army.

Rick loved NASCAR racing, and skiing. He enjoyed teaching truck driving safety.

He will be remembered for his love of water fowl and turkey hunting.

He was a humble man and always helped others who were in need. Rick will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

In addition to his mother, Rick leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 31 years, Melissa J. Foster, whom he married on Dec. 17, 1988; his children, Nathan (Stella) Foster of Niceville, Fla., and Natalie Foster and her companion, Eric Wilson, of East Palestine, Ohio; his grandson, Wade Wilson; his brothers, Douglas G. (Denise) Foster of Evans City, and Keith E. (Dana) Foster of Callery; his numerous nieces and nephews; and his three "grandpups," Zeke, Zoey and Frieda.

FOSTER - Friends of Gary Richard "Rick" Foster, who died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 1 p.m. Mondayat Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

Rick will be laid to rest with military honors at Evans City Cemetery.

The family suggests that donations be made in Rick's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, Attn: Take Steps, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







Gary Richard "Rick" Foster, 55, of Beaver Falls passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.Born Sept. 15, 1964, in Butler, he was the son of Martha R. Wahl Hemmerlin of Harrisville, and the late Gary Alvin Foster.Rick was a 1984 graduate of Seneca Valley High School.He served proudly in the U.S. Army.Rick loved NASCAR racing, and skiing. He enjoyed teaching truck driving safety.He will be remembered for his love of water fowl and turkey hunting.He was a humble man and always helped others who were in need. Rick will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.In addition to his mother, Rick leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 31 years, Melissa J. Foster, whom he married on Dec. 17, 1988; his children, Nathan (Stella) Foster of Niceville, Fla., and Natalie Foster and her companion, Eric Wilson, of East Palestine, Ohio; his grandson, Wade Wilson; his brothers, Douglas G. (Denise) Foster of Evans City, and Keith E. (Dana) Foster of Callery; his numerous nieces and nephews; and his three "grandpups," Zeke, Zoey and Frieda.FOSTER - Friends of Gary Richard "Rick" Foster, who died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 1 p.m. Mondayat Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.Rick will be laid to rest with military honors at Evans City Cemetery.The family suggests that donations be made in Rick's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, Attn: Take Steps, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.