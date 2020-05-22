Gary S. Gill, 77, of Renfrew, passed away at his home May 20, 2020, while under the care of Medi-Home Hospice since Dec. 18, 2019.
Born Jan. 6, 1943, in New Kensington, he was the son of the late Marvin Gill and Cora Stewart Gill Weinel. He was the stepson of Richard Weinel of Apollo.
Gary worked at Pullman Standard in Butler in the punch department for 17 years, until the plant's closing. He then worked at several meat packing companies, until he began work with Butler Area School District from which he retired in 2011.
He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Evans City.
He always loved farming, gardening and working with horses. He went to help anyone who needed him. He dearly loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He was a friend to all and he will be missed.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Nancy; his sons, Gary and John of Renfrew, and David of Winnett, Mont.; his grandchildren, Colten, Evan and Lauren of Renfrew, and Gracie of Winnett, Mont.; his brothers, Alan (Nina) Gill of McKean, Pa., and Larry (Lynda) Weinel of Cranberry Township.
GILL - Due to the current public health concerns, there will be no visitation or funeral services for Gary S. Gill, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.