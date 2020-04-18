Gary W. Bauman, 65, of Cabot, passed away April 16, 2020, at his home.
Born May 16, 1954, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Norman Bauman and Genevieve Palmer Bauman.
Gary was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served from 1971 until 1975. He retired from the VA Medical Center in Butler, as a cook.
He also worked for Pepperidge Farm and was the novelty stand manager at Lernerville. Gary enjoyed yardwork, reading history books, feeding hummingbirds and enjoyed spending time with "Grandpups," Harley and Shadow.
Surviving are his loving wife, Brenda S. (Riemer) Bauman, whom he married May 18, 1985; his daughter, Jessica L. (Grant) Thomas of East Butler; his sister, Linda (Larry) McDonald; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, William Russell Bauman.
BAUMAN - There will be no visitation for Gary W. Bauman, who died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Private interment was held at Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020