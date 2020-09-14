Gary W. Frank, 69, of Slippery Rock passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born May 29, 1951, in Butler, he was a son of Howard W. Frank Jr. and the late Dorothy (Everly) Frank.
He was retired from Jules, where he worked as an underground locator.
He attended St. Fidelis Church in Meridian and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He enjoyed antique cars; he had a passion for the 1941 Ford Coupe. He also enjoyed fishing and boating.
He especially loved his family, and he would do anything to help others.
Surviving is his wife, Marian (Hilliard) Frank, whom he married July 25, 2002; three children, Brian W. Frank of Prospect, Amy (Tom) Downing of Ellwood City and stepdaughter, Lori (Travis) Beachem of Butler; five grandchildren, Reese, Brian, Wyatt, Brock and Trent; three siblings, Howard W. Frank III of West Sunbury, Linda Graham of Butler and Pamela (Mark) Reges of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sandra Kay Frank, and his stepdaughter, Joni Whitmire.
Frank - Friends of Gary W. Frank, who died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. William Wuenschel will officiate.
Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
