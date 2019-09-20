Gaye Carol Dickey, 80, of Butler passed away on Sept. 19, 2019, at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 26, 1939, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Fernand Fogel and the late Mildred E. Heilman Fogel.
Gaye worked for Worsley's in the wallpaper and paint department for over 30 years.
Gaye is survived by her husband, Nicholas Joseph Dickey, whom she married on Sept. 28, 1958; two sons, Brian Scott Dickey of Butler, and Mark Allen Dickey of Butler; one daughter, Sharon Marie Biedenbach of Cranberry Township; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister; and two brothers.
DICKEY - As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services for Gaye Carol Dickey, who died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019