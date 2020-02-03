Gayle T. Pykus Lust, 83, of West Sunbury, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
The full obituary and service information will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Butler Eagle.
LUST - Funeral arrangements for Gayle T. Pykus Lust, who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
For online condolences and service information, please visit www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 3, 2020