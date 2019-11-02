Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene C. Wittenmeyer. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene C. Wittenmeyer, 87, of Harmony passed away after a long illness on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, while under the care of the Community Living Center at VA Butler Healthcare.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, and was the son of the late George and Nellie Lowe Wittenmeyer, and was the brother of the late James Wittenmeyer and Dorothy Jackson.

Gene proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, from 1951 to 1955, and received seven medals for his service.

He retired from PPG Industries after 44 years. He was also a Mason for over 50 years in his hometown of Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Gene was a faithful member of St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople.

Gene married his loving wife, Jean Warman Wittenmeyer, on May 9, 1954, and they celebrated 65 years together this year.

He was the father of Dale (Ruth) Wittenmeyer of Apollo, and Karen (Ron) Martin and Kathy (Mike) Bucci, both of Harmony.

Gene was the grandfather of Sam Bucci, who preceded him in death, Jennifer Bucci and Emily (Stephen) Bendig.

WITTENMEYER - A celebration of life service for Gene C. Wittenmeyer, who died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Jim Boos officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Gene's honor to St. Peter's Reformed Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







