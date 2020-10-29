Genevieve Catherine Kozuch passed from this earth on Oct. 27, 2020.



Genevieve was the youngest child of Joseph and Sophie Cook, born April 21, 1924.



Following her graduation from Ford City High School in 1942, she worked in the shipping department of PPG's Ford City plant.



Genevieve married Paul Kozuch, also from Ford City, on Jan. 9, 1945. They lived on Sixth Avenue, where they raised their five children.



Genevieve worked for Montgomery Ward in Kittanning for a short time. She took a civil service test to acquire a position in the Department of Public Assistance in Kittanning. In her 20-year tenure, she performed multiple responsibilities including typist, caseworker and supervisor.



Paul and Genevieve moved to Fenelton in 1982. They enjoyed retirement together until 2009, when Paul passed away suddenly, after 63 years of marriage.



Genevieve continued to live in Fenelton until 2016, when she moved to Redstone Independent Living in Murrysville. She enjoyed making new friends, playing cards, Wii bowling, cornhole, shuffleboard and partaking in many other social events available. She attended St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes, while in the area.



Genevieve is survived by five children and their families, Joseph (Linda McGinley) Kozuch, Carol Taylor, James (Lori Waschitsch) Kozuch, Robert Kozuch, and Joyce (Paul) Smith.



Additionally, they were blessed with 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents, Joseph and Sophie; her brothers, John (Sophie) Cook, Leo (Linda) Cook, Mike (Tilly and Anne) Cook; her sister, Sophie (Joseph) Kromka; her son-in-law, Robert Taylor; and a daughter-in-law, Sonja (Bowser) Kozuch.



KOZUCH - Visitation for Genevieve Catherine Kozuch, who died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 6th Ave., Ford City, where a prayer service will follow at 10 a.m.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski officiating.



Interment will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ford City.





