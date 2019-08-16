Genevieve "Jenny" Frances Rice, 97, of Chicora passed away Wednesday at
Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
She was born Nov. 15, 1921, in Butler, and was the daughter of the
late Ralph Rearick and the late Grace Stevick Rearick.
Jenny was a former member of Bethany United Church of Christ, where she sang in the church choir and was a member of a church bowling league.
She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, traveling and drawing. Jenny loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Jenny is survived by her two sons, Keith (Laurie) Rice of Butler, and Dale (Dave) Rice of Butler; two grandchildren, Kalyn (Rachel) Rice and Kelsey (Michael) Yuhas; three greatgrandchildren, Meredith and Sawyer Rice, and Jackson Yuhas; one daughter-in-law, Carol Rice of Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Rice, whom she married Aug. 27, 1941, and who passed away April 25, 2005; one son, Dennis Rice; one brother; and three sisters.
RICE - Friends of Genevieve "Jenny" Frances Rice, who died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, will be received
from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Amy Worline officiating.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019