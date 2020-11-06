1/1
Genevieve G. Westerman
1927 - 2020
Genevieve G. Westerman, 93, formerly of Evans City passed away on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born Feb. 8, 1927, in Forward Township, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen Mortimer Garvin.

Genevieve was a 1944 graduate of Evans City High School.

She had worked at the Callery Bomb Factory during World War II, and was an aircraft warning observer in Evans City.

A homemaker, Genevieve was a member of the Evans City Fire Department Auxiliary and the Westminster United Presbyterian Church. She also had served on the Forward Township Board of Elections.

She was the mother of William Westerman (Jeanne) of Evans City, and Louis Westerman (Cynthia) of Connoquenessing; the grandmother of John, Timothy and Kathleen; and the great-grandmother of Haley, Faith, Dominic, Chase, Joey and Johnny.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyal D. Westerman, whom she married on Feb. 16, 1946, and who died on Aug. 24, 2019; and by a brother, Lt. Col. Howard Garvin.

WESTERMAN - Friends of Genevieve G. Westerman, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 330 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.

Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
