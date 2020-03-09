Butler Eagle

Genevieve Rose "Gen" Doria

  • "We are so sorry for your family's loss. Aunt Gen was a very..."
    - Dennis & Marianne Fought
  • "My condolences and peace to the family at this time. With..."
    - Joseph Ferrie
Service Information
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-4073
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
432 Center Ave
Butler, PA
View Map
Obituary
Genevieve Rose "Gen" Doria, 88, of Orlando, Fla., died Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Monroeville.

Gen was born in Butler on Sept. 4, 1931. She was the 12th child of Joseph and Victoria Penar Nietrzeba.

She graduated from Butler High School in 1949.

Gen and her sister Frances were in the Lyndora Drum and Bugle Corps.

Gen met her husband, Charles Edward Doria, at her brother Walter's wedding. Married 69 years, Chuck and Gen traveled widely and often. They lived for 30 years in Fla., and Gen loved every minute there.

Gen was a homemaker who raised four children.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Art) Hawk, of Murrysville, Pa., and Linda (Joe) Marx, of Griffin, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances Black, of Cabot; two sisters-in-law, Mary Louise Roccki, of Cabot, and Donna Nietrzeba, of Grayson, Ga.; two brothers-in-law, Darwin Whitehead, of Circleville, Ohio, and Larry Thomas, of Plum Boro, Pa.; one daughter-in-law, Marjorie Doria Williams, of Gaithersburg, Md.; one son-in-law, Ralph Gonzalez, of Tampa, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; 11 brothers and sisters; her son, Frank Joseph Doria; her daughter, Cynthia Lee Gonzalez; her grandson, David William Woods Gonzalez; two sisters-in-law, Rose Florine Whitehead and Anna Mae Thomas; and one brother-in-law, Louis Daniel Roccki.

DORIA - Friends of Genevieve Rose "Gen" Doria, who died Thursday, March 5, 2020, will be received 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated following the viewing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, with the Reverend Kevin Fazio officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 9, 2020
