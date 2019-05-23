Guest Book View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Geno Pernazza, 92, of Freeport passed away peacefully on Tuesday. Geno displayed extraordinary courage, fighting daily to stay on this side of heaven for one more day, to be with his beloved family.

He was born Sept. 15, 1926, in Freeport, a son of the late Celeste (Rompietti) and Valentino Pernazza.

He attended St. Mary Parochial School, Freeport High School and New Kensington Business School.

He served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1947, and was stationed in France and Germany during World War II.

Geno married the love of his life, Lillian Segorek, on Aug. 21, 1948. She was his partner in all his activities throughout their 70 years together.

Geno retired after 44 years as a crew dispatcher and yardmaster with the PRR, Penn Central and Conrail Railroad.

He was an active member of St. Mary's Church in Freeport for decades, participating as a lector, Eucharistic lay minister and choir member and serving on St. Mary's pastoral council.

He was extremely active in the Freeport community, serving several years as a member of the Freeport School Board and Freeport Borough Council, serving as president of both. He actively participated in Kiwanis and Freeport Little League, holding office of president in both.

A lifetime member of VFW Post 6648 in Freeport, he was in charge of the Memorial Day services for 16 years. Geno was extremely proud and honored to give the dedication speech at the Dedication of World War II Honor Roll at Riverside Park in 1990.

He was also a long time member of the Freeport VFD and EMS, joining in 1954, where he was a former secretary and president and was actively involved in fundraising.

Geno was an accomplished speaker. His voice and talent were always in demand. He was master of ceremonies and speaker at many events, including parades, luncheons, banquets and church activities.

He was the proud recipient of the Unsung Hero Award during the Freeport International, where he announced games every year.

He was an avid and knowledgeable sports fan. He supported and attended all of his grandchildren's activities and was an avid follower of the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers.

Geno was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian; three children, Cathy (Bill) Singer of Sarver, James (Janet) Pernazza of Sarver, and Terri (Mark) Beacom of Saxonburg.

He was the proud grandfather of Ashley Pernazza, Tyler Singer, and Mark and Celeste Beacom; and great-grandfather of Ella Greiner.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Angelo and Peter; and two grandsons, Mark and Tom Greiner.

In Geno's own words he said, "I strived daily to be the best person I could. I love my hometown of Freeport. It was a wonderful place to raise my family. I am so grateful I had time to be with my grandchildren.

PERNAZZA - Family and friends of Geno Pernazza, who died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

A Freeport Fireman's Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.

A parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with Father Sebastian Hanks, OSP officiating.

Burial with military honors will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229, or St. Mary, Mother of God Church 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229.

